One injured as two men flee Santa Rosa trailer fire

A small travel trailer parked outside an east Santa Rosa home went up in flames on Friday night, though two occupants were able to escape before it was destroyed, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said.

It appears one man who left the scene of the Badger Road fire suffered burns on his arms, however, as he later turned up at some friends’ home with serious injuries, Jenkins said.

The other occupant was uninjured when the fire started shortly before 9 p.m. outside his father’s home near Calistoga Road, where the small, detached tow-behind trailer had been parked, Jenkins said.

The unidentified man and his friend had been working in the older trailer when the fire started for still-unknown reasons, the owner told firefighters. The owner said he had been having trouble with the propane tank, though it’s unknown if that was related to the fire.

He also said his friend may have been burned but had left when the fire started, though it wasn’t clear why, Jenkins said.

Crews quickly got fire lines around the trailer to prevent flames from spreading to the nearby house, and the blaze itself “was pretty uneventful,” Jenkins said.

But several hours later, some residents of West College Avenue came home to find an injured friend passed out in their home and called 911, Jenkins said.

Emergency medics responding around 12:30 a.m. found the man had suffered burns on his arms.

He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and later flown to a regional burn unit for specialized care, Jenkins said.

