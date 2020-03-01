Santa Rosa World War II pilot Bob Trombetta dies at 97

Bob Trombetta married fellow Santa Rosa High School grad Marjorie Woods in 1944, then went off to war and took his bride with him.

Well, the Army Air Corps pilot took “Mrs. T” along as a portrait on the nose of his Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. “Mrs. T” is what he called the plane.

Trombetta, who’d started his life upstairs from his parents’ west side Italian grocery store, suffered not so much as a cut while flying an incredible 91 combat missions against Hitler’s Germany.

At war’s end, Trombetta, then all of 23, held a camera and for the last time admired the heavyweight fighter-bomber and the painting of his wife that steeled his resolve to stay alive.

He recalled in 2012, “I took some Kodachrome pics of Mrs. T all decked out in her battle dress. Parting was such sweet sorrow.

“But the real Mrs. T is my main goal now.”

Bob and Marjie Trombetta reacquainted after more than a year of separation by global war. They set up housekeeping in Santa Rosa and stayed in love until the combat veteran and former liquor distributor died Feb. 23, his sweetheart of 75 years at his bedside.

Bob Trombetta was 97.

“I tell you, my mother is all he cared about,” said daughter Robbie Trombetta of Culver City.

“They were each other’s North Star. They had to be together.”

In recent years, Bob Trombetta not only doted over his wife but cared for her as she experienced advancing memory loss.

“He took her for rides,” their daughter said, “even though we were freaked out that he was still driving.”

Bob and Marjie Trombetta didn’t know each other back at Santa Rosa High. He was three years her senior.

As a kid, Bob Trombetta knew every square inch of the Italian section of central Santa Rosa that is now known as the West End and Railroad Square, and is separated from the easterly portion of downtown by Highway 101 and the Santa Rosa Plaza.

“I was born on that corner right there,” he said, in 1994, speaking of the spot where the Redwood Rescue Mission stands, at Wilson and 6th streets. “So I’ve known this place all my life.”

He worked at the grocery store that his parents, Floyd and Eda Trombetta, ran below their family’s apartment.

In 1933, Floyd Trombetta had founded the liquor distributorship that began in 1933 as Acme Distributing. The business started out handling just beer, then expanded to wine and liquor and grew to become Trombetta Distributors and operate locations from San Rafael to Eureka.

As a teenager, Bob Trombetta worked for the business, which at first occupied part of the former railroad depot at Fourth and Wilson streets that has long housed Chevy’s Mexican Restaurant. Trombetta graduated with the Santa Rosa High Class of 1940, then enrolled at Heald Business College.

One weekend he took a date to San Francisco for a Big Band dance. Recalling a family story, Robbie Trombetta said, “He saw my mom and more or less dumped his date.”

Trombetta found the nerve to ask Marjorie Woods, who also lived in Santa Rosa, if she would go out with him. According to the account handed down to their daughter, Woods said she would — if Bob Trombetta would provide her with three references.