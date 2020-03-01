Subscribe

Strong winds prompt advisory over North Bay

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2020, 9:35PM

Forceful winds will blow down on Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday morning, prompting weather officials to issue a wind advisory for high elevation areas.

The winds, which will range between 15 to 25 mph, will start at about 10 a.m. Sunday and last through 9 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in high elevation areas over 1,000 feet, though low-lying communities in Sonoma County may also experience breezy conditions, National Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson said.

“We’ll probably see some downed trees and power outages if trees come down on power lines,” Anderson said.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 40 degrees overnight Sunday in Sonoma County and should reach 60 degrees during the day.

People doing outside burning should take extra caution given record-dry fuels, conditions driven by a lack of rain in February, the weather service said.

“We haven’t had rain in over a month, so conditions are pretty dry,” Anderson said. “Don’t leave camp fires unattended.”

Santa Rosa has seen just over 2 inches of rain this year so far and rain totals since Oct. 1, the start of the rain year, are at about two-thirds the season average for this time of year.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

