Remote control car enthusiasts gather in Santa Rosa ahead of club’s 30th season

The green, flame-covered Chevrolet Camaro hugged the inside lane Sunday as it entered a series of serpentine curves on a small, pop-up race track, and in a split second, narrowly edged past the golden Corvette that had so far been the race leader.

The battery-fueled action took place on a 270-foot track in northwest Santa Rosa, where a dozen members of the R/C Ground Pounders and their families gathered in a parking lot for a day of racing remote-controlled cars.

Sunday’s competition was even more friendly than the typical camaraderie seen throughout the field as the Santa Rosa-based club got together for a warm-up day before the official points season starts next month for the 30th consecutive year.

“You can become addicted, but I definitely enjoy it,” said the Camaro driver, Eric Falk, a Novato resident who was racing with his 11-year-old son, Luke. “It’s a nice stress-relief after working Monday through Friday.”

R/C enthusiasts were spread across several tables and under canopies in their own version of pit row, displaying an array of cars that could be entered in eight categories. Some were doing prep work like oiling up their shocks so the car could better navigate the sudden twists and turns of the pop-up raceway.

Underneath the plastic exterior of each car frame is a customized chassis with a motor, speed controller, lithium battery and radio steering system, “like a real car,” said club President Sherman Wong of Santa Rosa. The large tires resemble the type of thick rubber used by Formula One cars, he said. The cars weigh as little as four pounds and can reach 30 mph.

Steve Martin of Santa Rosa, who has been racing remote control cars for nearly four decades, pointed out the friendly atmosphere as spectators stood at each corner of the track, tasked with flipping over a car in case it rolls over. Every member had contributed in some way to the event.

“This is my way of relaxing,” Martin said. “We’re all good friends.”

The Ground Pounders’ season lasts from April to October, with race days scheduled on the first Sunday of every month.

Each car is outfitted with a transponder that interacts with a wire system set up near the starting line of the track. Every time a car crosses over the wires, a computer at the scorers table records the speed and position of each car.

At the end of the year, the club gets together to give out trophies and announce the winner of each season series.

Wong, who said on race days he often works 12 hours, made it clear that when it comes to remote control car racing, “consistency is the main thing.”

“Speed isn’t everything,” he said.