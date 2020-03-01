182-unit housing project gets final approval in Petaluma

A 182-unit downtown Petaluma housing project that will also feature retail space passed its final approval hurdle last week, joining a handful of incoming projects that will transform a largely barren section of Sonoma County’s second-largest city.

The Haystack Pacifica project sits on four acres near the Petaluma River Turning Basin and is bounded on each side by East Washington, Weller, Copeland and East D streets. The incoming three- to four-story mixed use development is just one of a string of changes residents will see along the downtown stretch next to the Turning Basin this year.

The city’s Planning Commission recently approved final design elements, clearing the way for the Haystack Pacifica project to join a slate of impending Petaluma developments.

Adobe Road Winery recently broke ground on its tasting room and entertainment space, which will face the Petaluma River at the corner of C and First streets and is touted as a potential regional destination.

Within the Turning Basin itself is the slowly expanding floathouse project, aiming to complete construction of its floating docks for boat and river recreation this summer, dependent on community donations. Even more transformative will be the river’s long-awaited dredging expected to begin early June. The project will remove 17 years of silt buildup and is promising to dramatically improve Petaluma’s river-based recreation and tourism economies.

The Haystack Pacifica development will also soon be joined by a neighbor opposite Copeland Street, following the City Council’s decision last week to allow a 405-unit apartment complex behind the downtown SMART station.

A specific start date has not yet been finalized but construction was previously estimated to begin in two to three years. Developer Pacifica Companies will apply for permits and improvement plans this summer, according to a city staff report.

Pacifica Companies committed to pricing 27 of the units at a low and very-low rate, as required by the city’s inclusionary housing policy. The Petaluma ordinance requires housing developers to set aside 15% of their units for low-income renters or pay a fee toward a city-controlled housing fund.

Very low-income in Sonoma County refers to those earning $54,000 and less, and low-income caps at $86,000, as outlined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A road will bisect the development, connecting Copeland Street to Weller Street, and a separated bike lane will line East D Street. Additionally, the development will include two courtyards, two open space areas and three small parks. More than 250 parking spaces are to be included, in both garages and on street perimeters.