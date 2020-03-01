Sonoma County Jail inmate dies during Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital stay

An inmate being held at Sonoma County Jail since January on suspicion of driving drunk died in Sheriff’s Office custody Saturday night from a pre-existing medical condition, authorities said.

The 56-year-old Sonoma County man was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia.

The man was booked Jan. 22 for a DUI and several other pending charges. The man’s name will be released once family members have been notified of his death, Valencia said.

Jail staff had been aware of the man’s health concerns since he was booked, Valencia said, but he wouldn’t provide details about the medical condition that prompted the man’s hospitalization.

“We do a lot of hospital guards,” he said. “Any time an inmate needs medical treatment beyond what’s provided at the jail, we take them to a local hospital until they’re (medically cleared for) release.”

Because the man died in Sheriff’s Office custody, detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and an autopsy will be performed to verify the cause, Valencia said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

