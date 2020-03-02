Abandoned Santa Rosa property destroyed by fire

An abandoned residential property in south Santa Rosa known as a refuge for homeless people was destroyed by fire Monday morning, and fire officials called in a cadaver dog to make sure there were no victims.

Several fire departments sent engines to the structure fire on a rural property off Santa Rosa Avenue, north of the Todd Road intersection, just before 6:30 a.m.

Flames engulfed the building, so firefighters attacked the blaze with water tenders from outside, said Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Cindy Foreman.

It was difficult to say initially what caused the fire and if anyone was inside when it broke out, she said.

“We’re not able to tell from the debris if there are victims or not,” Foreman said. “Just to make sure we’re not walking away from this with a victim, they’re going to bring in a cadaver dog that we’re requesting through the sheriff’s department.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

