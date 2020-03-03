Subscribe

Santa Rosa man stabbed during fight between roommates

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2020, 8:29PM
An argument between Santa Rosa roommates sent one man to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, according to Santa Rosa police.

Authorities received two calls around 11 p.m. from two men claiming to be attacked by their roommate at a home south of Railroad Square, Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

One of the callers had apparent knife injuries — with wounds to the head, back and torso — when police entered the home. The victim, who was not identified by police due to the nature of the crime, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Police arrested Justin Takacs, 36, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of attempted murder, mayhem and three gun possession charges, all felony counts. Takacs had two guns and bullets but he was banned from owning a firearm due to previous felony convictions, police said.

Takacs was booked into Sonoma County Jail Monday morning and was held with bail set at $1.1 million. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

