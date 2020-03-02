Inside Trump's frantic attempts to minimize the coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON - Minutes before President Donald Trump was preparing Wednesday to reassure a skittish nation about the coronavirus threat, he received a piece of crucial information: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had identified in California the first U.S. case of the illness not tied to foreign travel, a sign that the virus' spread in the United States was likely to explode.

But when Trump took to the lectern for a news conference intended to bring transparency to the spiraling global crisis, he made no explicit mention of the California case and its implications - and falsely suggested the virus might soon be eradicated in the United States.

"And again, when you have 15 people - and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero - that's a pretty good job we've done," he said.

Trump's playing down of the California patient at his news conference underscores the administration's slapdash and often misleading attempts to contain not just the virus, but also potential political damage from the outbreak - which has tanked financial markets, slowed global commerce and killed some 3,000 people worldwide, including the first U.S. death, announced Saturday.

Since Trump touched down from a two-day trip to India early Wednesday morning, the administration struggled to cope with the fallout from the crisis - shaking up and centralizing its coronavirus response team under the leadership of Vice President Mike Pence, floating plans to stabilize the markets and publicly seeking to minimize the threat posed by the potential pandemic.

Interviews with nearly two dozen administration officials, former White House aides, public health experts and lawmakers - many speaking on the condition of anonymity to share candid assessments and details - portray a White House scrambling to gain control of a rudderless response defined by bureaucratic infighting, confusion and misinformation.

"It's complete chaos," a senior administration official said. "Everyone is just trying to get a handle on what the [expletive] is going on."

- - -

Four hours into Trump's 18-hour trip back from India, Air Force One flew through a patch of turbulence so rough that the shaking of the plane roused some passengers from their slumber.

But Trump himself was not asleep.

Instead, aides said, the president spent the entire ride back to Washington awake, much of it watching cable television and talking with advisers and confidants about the story dominating news cycles around the world.

He grew frustrated as he watched the markets plummet and was particularly fixated on Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who in a briefing Tuesday warned that the virus' spread to the United States was no longer a question of "if" but "exactly when this will happen."

"We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad," Messonnier said at the time.

By the time he landed at Joint Base Andrews, Trump was already furious over what he considered an alarmist response by his administration and also thought he was being treated unfairly by the media. He was eager to inject his own voice into the unfolding drama and scheduled the White House news conference for Wednesday evening.

When Trump stepped in front of the cameras, "he had not slept for a day-and-a-half, two-and-a-half" days, as acting White House chief Mick Mulvaney told a gathering of conservatives Friday morning. The president offered an account that was, by turns, misleading and sanguine.