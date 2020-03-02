Subscribe

Small plane makes emergency landing at San Jose airport

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 2, 2020, 8:17AM

SAN JOSE — A small plane made an emergency landing on its belly at San Jose's airport after its pilot reported mechanical issues Friday morning.

The plane is a Piper Malibu with three passengers and a pilot on board, said Rosemary Barnes, a spokeswoman for the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The plane skidded to a stop on the runway shortly before noon. It was not immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

Barnes said the airport received word of trouble after 10 a.m. The plane took off from Idaho Falls regional airport and was supposed to land at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose.

The pilot burned fuel to make the plane lighter.

Barnes said there was fire equipment and emergency personnel on hand to meet the plane.

