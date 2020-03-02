Subscribe

Long-dry California starts March with mountain snow

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 2, 2020, 9:37AM
Updated 4 hours ago

RUNNING SPRINGS — Winter looked a lot more like itself in California’s mountains on Monday

Snow showers fell in the mountains of Southern California and some Sierra Nevada peaks sported new coats of white.

The early March turnabout followed a February that set records for dryness in parts of the state.

The Bear Mountain resort at Big Bear east of Los Angeles reported 6-8 inches (15-20 centimeters) of new snow overnight while Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra said Sunday’s storm delivered 9-11 inches (23-28 centimeters) of snow.

The National Weather Service said the combination of a very dry January and an even drier February made for one of the driest first two months of any calendar year on record across much of southwestern California.

“Rainfall generally averaged well less than 10 percent of normal for the two-month period in most areas,” the NWS said.

In Northern California, downtown Sacramento and downtown San Francisco each recorded not a drop of rain in February.

“Pretty remarkable. We’ve never had a dry February on record,” NWS meteorologist Cory Mueller said about the state capital. Records go back to 1878.

It was the first rain-free February in San Francisco since 1864.

