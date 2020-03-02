Subscribe

Disneyland video brawler pleads guilty, gets 6 months in jail

March 2, 2020
SANTA ANA — A Las Vegas man who attacked family members in a brawl at Disneyland that was captured on viral video is going to jail.

Avery Robinson, 35, was sentenced Thursday in Orange County to six months in county jail and ordered to attend a violence treatment program for after pleading guilty to a felony charge and 13 misdemeanors ranging from assault to child endangerment.

Prosecutors said Robinson attacked his sister, brother-in-law and his girlfriend last July in Disneyland's Toontown in front of children — including his own — who can be seen screaming and crying on the video.

The video showed a woman appearing to spit in her brother's face. It quickly escalated to blows and hair-pulling as several people were knocked to the ground over the course of nearly five minutes.

Others in the family intervened, as did bystanders who tried to break up the fight.

Disneyland security finally arrived and escorted the family from the park but prosecutors said Robinson tried to hit a security guard with his car as he drove away and also threatened to kill his sister and her husband.

Robinson's sister, Andrea Robinson, and her husband, Daman Petrie, both of Compton, are facing misdemeanor charges of battery. They failed to appear for their court date and warrants were issued for their arrests.

