Second coronavirus patient reported in Sonoma County; officials declare public health emergency

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2020, 11:53AM
How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services


For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

_____

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Sonoma County public health officials Monday declared a public health emergency after confirming a second local case of coronavirus.

The newest patient is in stable condition in an isolation room at an unidentified local hospital. They had recently returned from a trip on a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico, according to the county health department. A California Department of Public Health test confirmed the positive diagnosis.

State and federal health officials are working with hospital staff to identify individuals the patient has contacted in the 10 days since returning from the trip, officials said. Another test is being done to confirm the positive result, officials said.

County health officials have declined to say where the two local patients diagnosed with coronavirus are being treated, withholding that information again on Monday.

Separately, the private Healdsburg School canceled classes Monday as a precautionary measure after someone in the school community came in contact with a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus, school officials said. The K-8 campus has about 200 students. The school closure is the first in Sonoma County related to coronavirus.

The first local case of coronavirus exposure was reported Feb. 25 by Sonoma County’s public health division. The patient had been a passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship and transferred to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County before being taken to a Sonoma County hospital for care.

A formal declaration of an emergency, which the Board of Supervisors is slated to affirm, allows the county to request additional resources to prepare for the virus’ spread.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” Sonoma County Public Health Officer Celeste Philip said.

She advised people to wash hands, avoid touching their eyes and face and stay home when ill.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

