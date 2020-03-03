Scant rainfall prompts early filling of Russian River seasonal dam

With North Bay water consumption rising in the wake of two arid winter months, county water officials opted to inflate a rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville about two months earlier than usual and ask residents to avoid wasting water.

The submerged dam, which is filled with water through opened valves, creates a lagoon upstream from Sonoma Water’s massive concrete fish ladder located below Wohler Bridge. It remains in place all summer and into the fall, with water spilling over the top of the 11-foot high barrier made of heavy duty rubber.

Filling the dam started Friday and the lagoon was close to full Monday morning, said Barry Dugan, a water agency spokesman. The agency draws water from the lagoon into four off-stream ponds that recharge groundwater near three wells that pump drinking water to serve about 600,000 Sonoma and Marin county residents.

With scant rain in January and February, the river unusually low and water use abnormally high for this time of year, the dam was needed ahead of schedule, he said, noting it filled last year in early May.

Water consumption over the weekend reached nearly 42 million gallons per day, far above February’s average demand of 29 gallons per day over the last three years..

In July, outdoor irrigation boosts demand for Russian River water to an average of 61 million gallons per day.

The river’s flow Monday was 376 cubic feet per second, a fraction of the 81-year average flow for the day at 5,850 cfs.

With little more than two inches of rain in Santa Rosa in January and none in February — a first in more than a century of record-keeping — firefighters are wary of an early start to wildfire season and water managers edgy, as well.

“We don’t like to think this is the beginning of a drought, but it could be,” Dugan said.

There’s plenty of water in the two major Russian River reservoirs — Lake Sonoma near Healdsburg and Lake Mendocino at Ukiah — but the agency is asking residents to “use water efficiently,” he said.

There’s also hope for relief, Dugan said, noting that March is typically a wet month.

The National Weather Service said there is a 30% to 40% chance of rain Friday night into Saturday, amounting to about 0.1 inches in Santa Rosa, and a chance of more rain the middle of next week.

Boaters must portage around the rubber dam, which reaches 175 feet across the river, with warning buoys at the fish ladder, a $12 million facility installed in 2016.

The flatwater lagoon extends upstream from a seasonal public boat launch at Wohler Bridge. Anglers and boaters can go to the county Regional Parks office at 2300 County Center Drive, Suite 120A in Santa Rosa, fill out a form and pay $15 for a key that gives them seasonal access to the site.

The launch season for the site ends after May 15.