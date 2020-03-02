Subscribe

Tell us: Are you a Sonoma County resident under quarantine due to the coronavirus?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 2, 2020, 1:09PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Sonoma County is bracing for an uptick in local cases of coronavirus, with officials declaring a public health emergency Monday after confirming a second case related to international travel.

We’d like to hear from people who have been ordered or decided on their own to quarantine due to the coronavirus. Are you at home or a health care facility? What kind of care have you received? Do you have symptoms of an illness or are you quarantined due to exposure concerns? Do you feel confident in Sonoma County’s response to the threat?

Please email reporter Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with your story, and include a phone number for him to contact you.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

