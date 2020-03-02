Why surgical masks won't prevent coronavirus from spreading

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

If you're thinking of stocking up on face masks to prevent getting coronavirus, think again.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams asked the public to stop buying masks in a tweet on Saturday. The masks are ineffective in preventing the COVID-19 virus, and a mask shortage could be detrimental to healthcare workers caring for patients, he wrote.

It's only recommended that medical professionals, caregivers and people with symptoms of COVID-19 wear face masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

People who aren't trained to wear masks often put them on improperly and touch their face more, which actually could increase their risk of infection, Adams said during an an interview with Fox & Friends.

"As a healthcare provider, I have to get fit tested," he said. "Folks who don't know how to wear them properly tend to touch their faces a lot and actually can increase the spread of coronavirus."

If you are a caregiver or have symptoms that warrants wearing a mask, the World Health Organization recommends washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face or the mask and throwing them away in a closed garbage bin.