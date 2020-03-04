Healdsburg affordable housing measure appears set for approval

Healdsburg voters on Tuesday night were set to approve a measure designed to spur development and sale of affordable housing for middle-income residents, something the city desperately needs.

Measure H was ahead 64% to 36% on the early mail-in ballots counted.

The ballot referendum updates Measure P, which was approved by voters in 2018 and expanded the city’s slow-growth ordinance by allowing annual building of up to 50 income-restricted rental units for people who are considered middle-income earners. That’s residents who earn up to 160% of Sonoma County’s median annual income. The level for 2018 was $76,753, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Families of four making between $111,950 and $134,560 would qualify under those guidelines, according to backers of the measure.

The referendum would allow the multifamily units to be eligible for sale as well as rental. Proponents contend the policy change would spur more homebuilding projects because developers would see a quicker return of investment from the sale of such properties.

“If they have allotment for some condos and townhouses, they can get a return immediately,” Mayor Leah Gold said.

The city has made strides in housing for low-income residents, but Gold said the market for those in the middle has been lacking. The issue is especially vexing in Healdsburg because the median home value there is $757,072, according to the Zillow website.

Under the measure, the price range for potential homes middle-income families could buy would be from $442,000 to $540,000, Councilman Shaun McCaffery said. One possibility for such homes could be the proposed Mill District on the site of a former lumber mill that has plans to include a hotel, shops and a 40-unit affordable housing complex, he said.

“It’s teachers and firefighters,” McCaffery said of those city officials want to help find affordable homes. “People in public safety, those who staff our schools and post office; construction workers. Right now they don’t have anywhere to go.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.