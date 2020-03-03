Sonoma County Jail inmate who died during hospital stay ID’d

The Sonoma County Jail inmate with a pre-existing medical condition who died in custody over the weekend was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Santa Rosa man.

Salvador Jimenez was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25 to receive treatment for a pre-existing medical condition, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia. Jimenez was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Valencia declined to specify Jimenez’s medical condition, citing patient privacy laws. An autopsy is scheduled to take place this week to determine the cause of death, he added.

Jimenez had been in custody since Jan. 22. He was facing charges of DUI and driving on a suspended driver’s license in two pending cases, Valencia said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.