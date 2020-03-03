Subscribe

Sonoma County Jail inmate who died during hospital stay ID’d

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 2, 2020, 8:13PM
Updated 45 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Sonoma County Jail inmate with a pre-existing medical condition who died in custody over the weekend was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Santa Rosa man.

Salvador Jimenez was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25 to receive treatment for a pre-existing medical condition, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia. Jimenez was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Valencia declined to specify Jimenez’s medical condition, citing patient privacy laws. An autopsy is scheduled to take place this week to determine the cause of death, he added.

Jimenez had been in custody since Jan. 22. He was facing charges of DUI and driving on a suspended driver’s license in two pending cases, Valencia said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine