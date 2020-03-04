Chris Coursey leads Shirlee Zane in hotly contested race for Sonoma County supervisor

For more results from the March 3 election, click here .

Former Santa Rosa mayor Chris Coursey was leading Tuesday in his bid to unseat Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, leading with 54% to 45% for Zane, based on early results incorporating more than 10,000 mail ballots.

Coursey, 65, is seeking to become the first challenger to topple an incumbent Sonoma County supervisor since 1984.

“Feeling good. Definitely feeling better in this position as opposed to the other position,” Coursey said. “We have been working on this campaign 24/7 for the last 10 months, and I feel like we didn’t leave anything in the tank. That’s where I wanted to be tonight.”

Zane, 60, was first elected in 2008, and is seeking her fourth term on the Board of Supervisors, where she is an influential voice on county moves to spur housing development, curb homelessness and climate change and respond to natural disasters.

“It’s way too early to call,” Zane said. “We’ve got a lot of votes still out there. We’ll see what happens.”

The 3rd District, which includes central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park, has about 48,000 registered voters, and local election officials were predicting a countywide turnout of about 65%. If that projection holds, another 20,000 votes would be left to tally in the 3rd District race.

Coursey was a one-term councilman who led Santa Rosa city government as mayor through the 2017 wildfires and the start of the region’s prolonged recovery. He previously served as spokesman for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, and before that was a journalist for 27 years at The Press Democrat, where he worked as a reporter and columnist.

In her nearly 12 years on the board, Zane helped guide the county through the Great Recession, and more recently has dealt with fires and floods of historic proportions. She previously served as CEO of Sonoma County’s now-defunct Hospital Chaplaincy Services, and was CEO of Sonoma County’s Council on Aging.

They worked together during Coursey’s tenure with SMART, where he was spokesman from 2008 to 2011 and she was a board member starting in 2010.

They also dated off and on for about three years, ending in 2014, and when Coursey won election to the Santa Rosa City Council.

— This story will be updated throughout the night.