Sonoma County officials won’t say where coronavirus patients are being treated

Sonoma County public health officials Monday followed in the footsteps of several other Bay Area governments dealing with the coronavirus, declaring a public health emergency while confirming the existence of a second patient diagnosed with the illness.

But Sonoma County officials have diverged sharply in another way from their counterparts in other places, refusing since last week to identify the local hospital or hospitals that are treating coronavirus patients.

Barbie Robinson, head of the county’s Department of Health Services, has cited the federal law meant to guard patient privacy as the cause for withholding the information in conversations with Sonoma County supervisors, according to Chairwoman Susan Gorin and Supervisor Shirlee Zane.

That decision raised immediate red flags with government transparency experts, several supervisors and critics who said it denied the public access to important information that other local governments and health providers have reported across the region and nation.

Zane said she knows where the patients are being treated and that withholding information generally from the public causes “anxiety and distrust,” Zane said.

“We don’t want to do anything to cause anxiety and distrust,” she said. “We need the public to work with us.”

Still, she and her fellow supervisors would not divulge where the patients were being treated.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins signaled that she was also aware of the location of the local patients. It’s “really important to be forthcoming,” she said in an interview, while also declining to share publicly what county officials know.

Government transparency experts said the county’s stance involved an extraordinary interpretation of the federal law health privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, that bars providers from disclosing of personal information including name, health and financial details about patients.

“I would say it is an extremely aggressive use of HIPAA,” said Glen Smith, litigation director for California’s First Amendment Coalition.“If there’s no way of linking this information to a specific individual, the statute really doesn’t apply.”

Six people in United States have died from the virus, all in Washington state, where local and state officials have been more forthcoming. At least four Washington hospitals have been identified as treating patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In California, UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento was singled out among other regional providers that are treating coronavirus patients. Solano County health and government officials have talked publicly about staff members exposed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville by a patient being treated there and later transferred to UC Davis Medical Center.

A city of Santa Rosa spokeswoman says the county hasn’t even told the city where the coronavirus patients are being treated.

Santa Rosa has the county’s three largest hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Sutter Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa Memorial.

Robinson, speaking Monday afternoon at a press conference about the county’s public health emergency, again declined to identify the local hospitals involved in coronavirus treatment. She cited the federal patient privacy law.

The first local case of coronavirus exposure was reported Feb. 25 by Sonoma County’s public health division. The patient had been a passenger on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship and transferred to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County before being taken to a Sonoma County hospital for care.

The second patient, reported only to be in stable condition, had recently returned from a trip on a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico, according to the county health department.

The emergency declaration, which the Board of Supervisors is slated to affirm Wednesday, allows the county to request additional resources to prepare for the virus’ spread.

Supervisors have promised to look more deeply into county decisions to withhold certain information.

For Smith, an attorney, those decisions aren’t always directly linked to HIPAA.

“What happens with HIPAA lots of times is its cited as a justification when people have other reasons why they don’t want to release information,” Smith said.

In a follow-up phone interview, Zane said she had reached out to Robinson for clarity on the decision to withhold information. Zane said there are reasons beyond health privacy laws.

“We don’t want people to not show up to the hospital, or staff to not show up to the hospital out of fear,” Zane said. “We’re trying to balance the whole issue of providing the public with information while at the same time taking care of the community.”

