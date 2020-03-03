Petaluma house fire displaces three people, multiple pets

Three people were displaced by a house fire in east Petaluma Monday, and while no one was home when it ignited, emergency personnel rescued several dogs, cats and snakes during the response.

A resident living in the neighborhood near Petaluma Municipal Airport called 911 shortly after noon to report the Redwood Circle fire, the Petaluma Fire Department said in a statement.

A small dog was discovered during an initial search of the house, and was taken outside to safety, officials said. First responders also saved multiple large snakes housed in a cage, two cats and three more dogs that had fled to the backyard.

Firefighters took an aggressive approach and called in additional units to try and minimize damage, officials said. A ladder truck crew cut holes in the roof to help push out heat and smoke.

About half of the house was damaged by the fire, although the rest of the property sustained smoke damage, prompting building department and fire inspectors to declare the house uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials suspect the blaze started on the outside of the home and was fueled by the high winds gusting through the area.

Because Petaluma Fire needed such a heavy response to put out the fire, units from Rancho Adobe, Cal Fire, Sonoma Valley and North Bay fire agencies handled routine calls until local crews returned.

The displaced residents were given resources for clothing and a place to stay until the home is repaired, officials said. The fire caused roughly $100,000 in damage.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.