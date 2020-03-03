Coronavirus spread prompts Fed to slash rates in surprise move

WASHINGTON — In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point Tuesday in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the virus “will surely weigh on economic activity both here and abroad for some time.”

It was the Fed's first move since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times. It's also the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis, and it's the largest rate cut since then. The move, which the Fed's policy committee backed unanimously, lowered its benchmark rate to a range of 1% to 1.25%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had been down as much as 356 points shortly before the Fed's announcement, initially jumped on the news when it was announced at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The surge was short-lived. By late morning, the Dow was down about 300 points. Still, on Monday, the Dow had rocketed up nearly 1,300 points — its largest percentage gain since 2009.

The Fed's announcement of a steep rate cut signaled its growing concern that the coronavirus, which is depressing economic activity across the world, poses an escalating threat and could trigger a recession. Yet even before the Fed’s action Tuesday, economists had been cautioning that lower rates aren’t the ideal prescription for the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Lower borrowing rates can lead people and businesses to borrow and spend, which can boost economic activity. But they can't directly solve the problems the virus has caused — from closed factories to canceled business travel to disrupted company supply chains.

“The Fed obviously cannot address the virus itself by cutting rates, but they can hope to short-circuit the potential for a negative response in financial markets that could make the economic impact of the virus even worse,” said Eric Winograd, senior economist at AB.

At his news conference after the rate cut, Powell was asked what had changed from last week, when several Fed officials said they saw no immediate need to cut rates even as stock markets endured their biggest losses since the 2008 financial crisis. The chairman replied that “we have seen a broader spread of the virus. So, we saw a risk to the economy and we chose to act.”

“We have come to the view now that it was time for us to act to support the economy," he added.

The chairman acknowledged that there are limits to the Fed’s influence on the economy. But he said he believes Tuesday’s surprise rate cut would provide a “meaningful boost to the economy.”

He acknowledged, though, that while central banks and fiscal policymakers can help mitigate the economic damage the “ultimate solution to this challenge will come from others, most notably health professionals."

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist for Capital Economics, said, “With financial markets in turmoil and evidence growing that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic, the Fed’s change of heart is entirely understandable."

Ashworth noted that the Fed’s statement Tuesday repeated language it has used in the past that it would act as appropriate.” He said this may suggest that the Fed is leaning toward an additional rate cut, perhaps as soon as its next scheduled policy meeting in two weeks.