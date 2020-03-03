Subscribe

UC Berkeley gets $252 million donation for data center

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 3, 2020, 9:17AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BERKELEY — The University of California, Berkeley has received a $252 million donation — its largest-ever single gift — to start construction of a new building for students and faculty studying computing and data science.

The gift, made anonymously, will allow the university to start building the Data Hub on the north side of campus, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

Another $300 million in donations will be needed to complete the building, which will house the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society, which teaches an increasing number of students across a variety of majors. More than 6,000 of the university’s 31,000 undergraduate students take data science classes each year.

The Data Hub will house classrooms and offices and also may include robotics and artificial intelligence laboratories, research centers, public gathering areas, and a large auditorium.

The donation comes as the university kicks off an ambitious effort to raise $6 billion by the end of 2023. University officials say it’s one of the biggest fundraising efforts by any public university, and is needed to maintain the campus’ top academic rating and programs as state support shrinks to 14% of its budget.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine