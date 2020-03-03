How to know who's winning on Super Tuesday: Five things to watch

Super Tuesday is upon us — primaries from Maine to California, 14 states in all, distributing more than a third of all the delegates to this summer's Democratic nominating convention. In some states, notably California, voters have been casting ballots for weeks already.

Here are five key things to watch for as the returns come in:

How much does Joe Biden dominate the South?In 2016, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' inability to beat Hillary Clinton in Southern states ultimately led to his defeat. Sanders and his aides learned from that experience and put significant effort into wooing African American voters, who make up a large share of the Democratic electorate in the South.

But in Saturday's South Carolina primary, Joe Biden upended those hopes. The former vice president won handily because he took more than 6 in 10 African American voters, according to the exit poll conducted by Edison Research for the major television networks.

African Americans made up well over half the electorate in South Carolina. They'll likely come close to that in Alabama, which votes Tuesday, and also make up a significant share of the vote in other Southern states. If they show up for Biden the way they did on Saturday, he will have a strong shot at winning North Carolina, Virginia and Arkansas, as well as Alabama. Together, those states account for nearly 300 of the 1,357 delegates at stake in Tuesday's voting.

If Biden wins big and takes a large share of those delegates, that could offset Sanders' expected haul from California, where he appears likely to take at least half of the state's 415 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday.

Polls close in Virginia at 4 p.m. PST and in North Carolina at 4:30. If Biden's having a good night, that should be apparent early from the returns in those two states. Conversely, if Sanders has a shot at cracking Biden's wall of support in the South, those states will show it.

Can Elizabeth Warren hold her home state?Unlike former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who both have dropped out of the race and are endorsing Biden, Elizabeth Warren has stayed in the race — at least so far. The senator from Massachusetts is popular among liberal voters in her home state, but so is Sanders. Recent polls have shown the two in a tight race.

Warren staying in the race could deprive Sanders of a significant number of delegates. Unless the outcome unexpectedly turns into a blowout in one direction or the other, the two likely will split the state's 91 delegates. If Warren were to drop out, Sanders most likely would win a larger share.

The Warren campaign has made clear that it no longer harbors expectations that she can win a majority of delegates. Instead, their hope is to amass enough delegates to give the senator a strong voice in convention negotiations over the nominee and the party platform. Warren has strong appeal to college-educated, liberal, white voters, especially women. That's a significant constituency among Democrats and one with whom both Biden and Sanders have done relatively poorly.

A delegate strategy only works, however, so long as the campaign has enough money to keep going. Losing her home state could be a significant blow to Warren's fundraising, so she has more than just the delegate count riding on the outcome.