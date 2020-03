How to find your polling place in Sonoma County, across California

You've studied the voter guide and you're ready to cast your vote on Tuesday. Now all you need to do it get to your polling place. Do you know where to go?

The California secretary of state's office has a handy locator at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place.

Just enter your address and you'll see not only your polling place but where you can drop off your completed ballots and a map how to get there.

Polls close at 8 p.m.