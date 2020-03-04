Rohnert Park police searching for man suspected of kidnapping, sexual assault

Rohnert Park authorities are searching for a man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting an individual at a park last week.

The victim had been with a friend at Benicia Park around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, but when the friend left, the suspect approached the victim, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said in a statement.

He then allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim, officials said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-7 black man between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a dark red hat, black long sleeve shirt, dark jeans ripped at the right knee and white Nike Air Force One shoes, officials said.

The victim also told authorities the suspect was wearing three belts, one Vans brand with a checkered design, a brown leather woven and a multi-colored designer belt.

Rohnert Park police did not provide any other details about the incident, such as the gender or age of the victim, or whether they knew the suspect.

Rohnert Park authorities are encouraging the community to call the agency at 707-584-2600 with any information related to the incident. The public can also use the anonymous tips hotline at 707-584-2677 or by email at crimetips@rpcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.