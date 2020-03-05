Transplanted: Landscaper adopts Coffey Park neighborhood she helped redesign

There are five cherry trees at the corner of Hopper Avenue and Coffey Lane, one for each Coffey Park resident who perished in the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Planted at an intersection known as the Entryway, the trees have yet to blossom. When they do, it will be a powerful symbol of renewal to the folks who drive past them every day.

Those cherry trees are a variety called “prunus serrulata Kwanzan,” said Sabrina Swanson-Schneckloth, the 31-year-old landscape designer and certified arborist who took a leading role in the redesign of the Entryway, donating scores of hours to make it a reality.

Working with the Santa Rosa-based Firma Design Group, she came up with the idea to feature the cherry trees, whose flowering each spring, she said, would be “a symbol of rebirth” — an announcement to the world: “We’re coming back.”

Not everyone moving into the city’s Coffey Park neighborhood is, in fact, a returning fire victim. Some are new to the neighborhood. Among the transplants are Swanson and her husband, Jonathan Schneckloth, a pair of native Southern Californians who moved here for work four years ago, but always intended to return to Los Angeles. Inspired, however, by its resilience and sense of community, they decided to build their first house in Coffey Park.

Since leaving Westside Village, the close-knit neighborhood where she grew up, Swanson-Schneckloth had never rediscovered that same level of community.

“My husband and I are creative people,” Swanson said. They saw a rare opportunity to help rebuild a neighborhood by designing their own house, and to “become part of a community that is just so strong. It’s very exciting.”

She had planned to study architecture but was talked out of it by her father, who encouraged her to pursue landscape architecture. What had he seen in her? Why did that turn out to be such a good fit?

“I can talk to plants, basically,” she said, laughing, “as sad as that sounds when I say it out loud.”

She graduated in 2013 from Cal Poly Pomona, with a degree in landscape architecture. That summer she married Schneckloth, who graduated from the same program. They moved to Santa Rosa four years ago when they were hired by the Firma Design Group, which has since been sold. She now works for the landscaping firm Simmonds & Associates, in Marin County.

Living in an apartment near Snoopy’s Home Ice at the time of the Tubbs fire, they evacuated to Firma’s third floor offices on B Street. She stills remembers how calm people were, “even as we watched this wall of smoke rolling towards us.”

Eager to help in the aftermath of the blaze, Firma employees were happy to help the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong reinvent the Entryway. Swanson-Scheckloth worked extensively with former Coffey Strong vice president Bill Northcroft, who praised her “great eye for texture and color.”

“Sabrina has a unique sense of how landscape affects us on a deeper level,” said Sasha Butler, a Coffey Strong director.

But when she suggested one tree for each of the five Coffey Park fire victims, a superior at Firma Design overruled her, somehow finding that concept too disturbing.

When the plans were presented to Coffey Strong with four cherry trees, Northcroft said, “Can we make it five — one for each of the victims?”

The idea carried the day.

The couple is building their modern, almost Bauhaus abode, just two blocks from the Entryway, which is also a work in progress. She estimates that it’s about halfway there.

Northcroft has no idea what the Swanson-Schneckloth’s house will look like. “But can you imagine how outstanding the landscaping is going to be?”

