Sonoma County coronavirus patient was passenger on Princess Cruises ship

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 6:33PM
A person being treated for coronavirus in Sonoma County had taken a Princess Cruises line to Mexico from the Port of San Francisco in February, Sonoma County public health officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

The patient reported symptoms after the Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 voyage and is under treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Sonoma County, public health department spokesman Rohish Lal said. Officials announced the confirmed case Monday but did have available the name of the specific Princess Cruises ship.

Princess Cruises offers a ten day trip from San Francisco to Mexico that takes passengers through Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

Outgoing public health officer, Dr. Crystal Philip, is leading the investigation to find other people who may have come into contact with the patient and may have been exposed to the virus within the county, Lal said.

The patient had taken a shuttle from the San Francisco port to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport. Anyone who may have been on that shuttle is asked to contact the health department at (707) 565-4566.

Philip is leading the investigation into possible exposure within the county and working alongside health investigators in other jurisdictions, Lal said.

Two of the nation’s 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus are being treated in Sonoma County, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both local cases had traveled on cruise ships, including a person who tested positive for the virus after being quarantined on the virus-stricken Diamond Princess ship to Japan.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

