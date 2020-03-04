Sonoma County airport records record high of 85 Tuesday, as 4 wildfires burn statewide

Tuesday’s high of 85 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport was the hottest temperature recorded there since the National Weather Service began monitoring it 22 years ago.

The high temperature in downtown Santa Rosa was 82, shy of the record for this date. On March 3, 1928, the mercury in the city rose to 87 degrees, said Scott Rowe, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

After a low pressure system brought cooler temperatures to the region over the weekend, “a ridge of high pressure was quick to rebuild behind that,” resulting in Monday and Tuesday’s summerlike conditions, he said.

The National Weather Service doesn’t declare record high or low temperatures for a location until it’s been measuring data for a period of at least 30 years — “otherwise you have records set every other year,” he said.

Rowe said the temperature of 85 was 22 degrees above normal for where it should be on March 3.

The unseasonably hot weather, preceded by the driest February on record since at least 1902, helped create the conditions that have led to the four wildfires now burning in California.

The Grizzly fire has burned 154 acres west of Orland, and was 50% contained Tuesday. In the Mendocino National Forest, the Baseball fire has consumed 211 acres, and is 90% contained. The Baker fire, which has burned 20 acres of the Tahoe National Forest in Yuba County, is 5% contained. Further south, the wind-driven Mann fire has burned 175 acres and forced the evacuation of 500 homes in Norco, just east of Anaheim, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s still too early to say it’s going to be crazy busy,” said Cal Fire spokesman Michael Mohler, speaking of the upcoming fire season. “But based on what’s showing up right now, it’s going to be busier than normal.”

He urged people not to be lulled into a false sense of security by the fact that reservoirs throughout the state are still relatively full.

“The reservoirs are full, but the fuels are dead,” said Mohler, referring to the dead wood left behind by the seven-year drought that ended in 2017.

The warm conditions are not expected to last through the weekend, Rowe said. The Bay Area will catch “the tail end” of a low pressure system coming in from the northern Pacific, which will bring light rain over the weekend, “probably late Friday into Saturday.”

“We’re not looking at much” rain, the meteorologist said. “But at this point we’ll take anything.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88