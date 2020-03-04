Sacramento prosecutors looking at more cases tied to Golden State Killer

Prosecutors in Sacramento are continuing to investigate Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist suspect Joseph James DeAngelo for a series of rapes in seven California counties and are seeking five fresh DNA samples from him as part of their efforts to convict him in their ongoing case, according to new court filings.

The disclosure comes at the same time that DeAngelo’s public defenders are asking that most of the 26 murder and rape charges he faces be tossed out on the grounds that state law does not allow Sacramento prosecutors to pursue charges for crimes committed outside their own jurisdiction.

DeAngelo faces 13 murder counts and 13 kidnap for robbery counts linked to sexual assaults the length of the state between 1975 and 1986, but only two of the murders and nine of the sexual assaults occurred in Sacramento County.

“There is no jurisdiction to charge Mr. DeAngelo in Sacramento County with any of the counts from the other counties,” public defenders Joseph Cress and Alice Michel argued in filings in Sacramento Superior Court asking Judge Steve White to dismiss the other counts.

The competing filings come in advance of a March 12 hearing in the case, which is scheduled to be the last court session before DeAngelo’s preliminary hearing commences on May 12.

That session is expected to be a marathon lasting eight to 10 weeks and featuring 150 witnesses, a move designed to ensure that older witnesses and victims are able to get their testimony on the record in the event some die or are too frail to come to court whenever a trial eventually begins.

‘62 crime scenes ... 13 counties’

Both sides have been feuding over the prosecution’s request for permission from the judge to obtain five fresh DNA swabs from DeAngelo, who is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Jail.

The latest filing from prosecutors discloses for the first time since DeAngelo’s April 2018 arrest at his Citrus Heights home that investigators are continuing to look into charging him with additional criminal counts.

“Sacramento County is continuing to investigate crimes committed by the defendant in Contra Costa, Santa Barbara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Yolo, Santa Clara, and Alameda Counties; and is now poised to conduct additional DNA testing on evidence, including possible re-testing (which may not occur in the same laboratory that originally tested that evidence) depending on availability,” prosecutors wrote in their motion.

The motion describes in graphic detail the breadth of the crimes investigators believe DeAngelo committed, including the slaying of journalism Professor Claude Snelling in Tulare County 45 years ago.

“Beginning with the murder of Claude Snelling on September 11, 1975, and proceeding chronologically, there are 62 crime scenes across 13 counties tied by DNA or other means to the defendant,” they wrote. “Some scenes involved multiple victims, including young children; and in total they comprise well over 100 criminal acts of burglary, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, rape, sodomy, forcible oral copulation, forcible digital penetration, kidnapping, robbery ,false imprisonment, attempted murder, and/or murder, along with numerous other associated and/or lesser included offenses.”

Prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty, added that while they plan to try DeAngelo on 26 counts they plan to present evidence from some other crimes.

They also describe the difficulty they had in obtaining their first DNA samples from DeAngelo following his arrest.