Brief power outage hits LAX

LOS ANGELES — A power outage struck three terminals at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday but no major problems were reported.

The outage occurred at early afternoon but power was restored to all three within a half-hour, spokesman Charles Pannunzio said.

“There were no significant delays caused by the power outage," he said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the outage, which also affected about 26,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in neighboring communities, a DWP spokeswoman told NBC News.