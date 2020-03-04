Sonoma County Shirlee Zane mulls concession as Chris Coursey maintains lead

Chris Coursey maintained a lead Wednesday of nearly 8 percentage points over Shirlee Zane in his bid to unseat the three-term Sonoma County supervisor representing central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park.

Coursey led 53% to 46% for Zane, with all precincts reporting, accounting for more than 15,000 votes, and likely as many mail ballots still untallied. The margin narrowed only slightly as the latest batch of more than 2,000 ballots was added to the tally early Wednesday.

Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor and former political ally of Zane’s, was hesitant to claim victory, and Zane has yet to concede the race, saying she would make a decision later in the day. She acknowledged Coursey’s lead was significant and said she had yet to talk with Coursey about the results.

Election officials said they didn’t expect to update results before Friday.

“It’s a comfortable margin,” Coursey said. “But I know there are still a lot of votes out there. I’m willing to wait and see how it goes.”

Should Coursey hold on for victory, it would be the first time an incumbent Sonoma County supervisor failed to win reelection since 1984, when Janet Nicholas ousted Bob Adams.

A comeback by Zane, at this point, would be nearly as unprecedented, said Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.

“There’s a statistical possibility, but a political unlikeliness that the comeback would close that significant of a gap,” McCuan said.

Zane’s campaign consultant, Rob Muelrath, said his client would need to capture 60% of the remaining votes to mount a successful comeback.

The campaign is working to clean up, taking down signs and closing up shop, Muelrath said.

He has advised Zane to concede the race.

“The faster she concedes, the smoother the transition will be for the county and for the people of the 3rd District,” Muelrath said.

Zane said she may reach out to Coursey after a special Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday afternoon centered on the coronavirus emergency.

“I believe Shirlee, her sole focus, will be doing what’s right for the county, continuing to lead the county through her next nine months in office,” Muelrath said. “But more importantly, helping with a smooth transition to Coursey.”

This breaking story will be updated throughout Wednesday.

