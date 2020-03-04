Subscribe

Missing hiker from Lake County found dead in Golden Gate National Recreation Area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 4, 2020, 11:07AM
SAN FRANCISCO — A hiker from Lake County who vanished days ago was found dead Tuesday in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, authorities said.

Searchers had been looking for Scott Klingenmaier, 56, who was last seen going for a hike on Thursday near Tennesee Valley Road and Oakwood Trail, west of Marin City, in the vast recreation area, authorities said.

There was on immediate information on how he died, the Marin County coroner told the San Francisco Chronicle.

