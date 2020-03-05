Sonoma County, California declare emergencies in wake of state’s first coronavirus death

Amid fears about a widening presence of novel coronavirus in Sonoma County, the Board of Supervisors finalized a local public health emergency Wednesday as health officials step up efforts to locate more than 100 local residents who may have been exposed to the disease.

The move comes as the county ratchets up emergency preparations to control the spread of a virus that still is not entirely understood.

The county currently has two confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19. Both patients are hospitalized in isolation, though county officials have declined to say where.

But “we now believe that there a number of other people in our community that have been exposed, and so we’re trying to identify who those folks are,” Sonoma County Health Officer Celeste Philip told supervisors during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

Partial activation of the county emergency operations center already has begun, and the county is establishing a 211 hotline intended to help residents find answers to pressing questions, Emergency Management Director Christopher Godley told supervisors.

But the county already is at a disadvantage in its efforts to gain control of the virus, in that it is still awaiting the delivery of test kits from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and so is limited in the capacity and speed with which it can attempt to detect the virus, Philip said.

She said she hoped the county receives some test kits later this week, which would reduce lag time between a patient’s expression of symptoms and confirmation of the virus. But for the moment, specimens from patients showing signs of infection have to be sent to a state lab in Richmond or a CDC lab in Atlanta for testing, she said.

That makes it critical for residents to focus on practices “that we know prevent spread of disease,” such as social distancing, hand washing and telecommuting, Philip said.

She and Godley said local medical and emergency officials had been monitoring the growth of coronavirus since long before the first cases began appearing in the United States, largely through the transfer of patients from a Diamond Princess cruise that had been quarantined in Japan until late February, when American passengers were returned to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County and Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

One of the patients from Travis Air Force Base who tested positive for the virus but never developed symptoms was transferred Feb. 24 to a hospital in Sonoma County, where the person remains asymptomatic, according to Rohish Lal, public information analyst with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

A second patient believed to have contracted the virus on a Grand Princess cruise ship voyage from San Francisco to Mexico Feb. 11-21 fell ill later and also is hospitalized in Sonoma County, health officials said. That person is in stable condition, Lal said Wednesday.

They are among at least 53 confirmed cases in California, where the first confirmed fatality included another Grand Princess passenger from Placer County, who died at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville on Wednesday, officials said.

County officials have steadfastly refused to identify the hospital or hospitals where the two local patients are being kept, citing provisions of the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that protect patient confidentiality.