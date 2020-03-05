Chris Smith: Sad that we’ll hear no more from the lawyer who wouldn’t stop talking

Steve Turer would have laughed and cried and maybe whispered all through the affectionate and reverent and often hilarious funeral for him at Santa Rosa’s hilltop Congregation Shomrei Torah temple.

All the speakers who honored the unstoppable Sonoma County criminal defense attorney were great. Friends Chris Andrian and Elliot Daum were unbelievable.

Andrian, the premier defense attorney who didn’t practice with Turer but collaborated with him on all their cases, recounted adventures from their scores of Grateful Dead concerts and 49er games.

Daum, a retired judge, told of sitting at the bedside after Turer died Feb. 25 and speaking to him, holding his hand.

Noticing that his friend’s jaw was open, Daum shared, he tried to gently close it. No luck.

He told the assembled admirers of a fierce attorney and loving man, “I realized that I wasn’t the only judge who tried unsuccessfully to close Steve Turer’s mouth.”

...

THE BUZZY MOVIE just received the royal treatment in London.

The film’s real title is “Guitar Man.” You may know it’s an independent production inspired by Buzzy Martin, the Sebastopol musician and mentor to kids perhaps bound for trouble that could send them to prison.

“Guitar Man” has drawn acclaim at film festivals across America, and now it’s won Best Film honors at the northern Europe division of the Fusion International Film Festival.

Buzzy is walking on air. He’s focused on the film’s potential to open doors at youth detention centers and similar places to him and his guitar and his message to kids that they’re cared about and they can re-aim their lives.

The producer of “Guitar Man,” Ray Robinson, said that to get into the London festival, then win Best Picture “was an amazing feat.”

Robinson knows there are Sonoma County people and keen to see the film, a dramatized take on Buzzy’s work with San Quentin inmates in his guitar lessons and with teens with tough lives.

Robinson, whose team includes co-producer Cathy Maley of Petaluma, director Rocky Capella and editor David Tanaka, says additional work will wrap up soon.

“I just hope people can be patient with us,” he said.

...

ZOMBIES? In Forestville?

The gem of a Russian River town had a bloody good laugh over an electronic highway message sign that beamed:

ZOMBIES AHEAD! RUN!!

It shone brightly when Caitlin McNally came upon it came upon it in all its illuminated glory as she drove in the wee hours Monday to her job at Roasters Espresso Bar.

“It was like 4 a.m. when I saw it,” she said, “so it was kind of creepy.”

The sign had been posted smack dab in downtown to alert drivers that branch trimming was happening up ahead on Pocket Canyon Highway/State Route 116, and that they should turn onto an alternate route.

“TREE WORK. TAKE MIRABEL,” the sign announced.

Who changed the wording, and how, I don’t know. But for hours Monday the sign flashed a zombie warning.

Jill Baba of downtown’s landmark Ideal Hardware savored the prank and was sorry to see the sign hauled away Tuesday.

She said, “I was hoping it would stay a few days.”

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.