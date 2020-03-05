First coronavirus death in California linked to Princess Cruise ship

A 71-year-old Placer County man who fell ill with coronavirus on a Princess Cruises ship died Wednesday, becoming the 11th fatality in the United States and the first in California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency to ramp up efforts to curtail rapid spread of the infectious disease.

Thousands of passengers, including a Sonoma County resident still hospitalized in Santa Rosa with the virus, disembarked from the Grand Princess ship Feb. 21, returning home from a 10-day cruise from San Francisco to Mexico to places across the state, the country and perhaps the globe. Among them, 78 were Sonoma County residents and 55 from Marin County.

Sonoma County public health officials said they will contact the 78 local cruise passengers — who include 25 who shared a shuttle bus with the local resident stricken with infectious disease from Port of San Francisco to Sonoma County — as the specter of the disease grows, driving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to loosen its guidelines for who can be tested for the virus.

Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday in Sacramento there were 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in California. That’s the most of any state and almost third of the 152 people infected nationwide as of Wednesday night, according to state and federal health officials.

“The first death related to COVID-19” in California, Newsom said, “obviously marks a profound moment in our state and, importantly, a profound moment for the family members that lost a loved one.”

The Grand Princess ship continued on from San Francisco, cruising to Hawaii with thousands more passengers and crew members aboard, including 62 people who also were on the Mexico trip. Some people still aboard had developed flu-like symptoms and have been told to stay in their cabins.

California delayed the ship’s return to its port in San Francisco, Wednesday ordering the Grand Princess to wait off the coast while public health officials prepare to get aboard with at least 200 test kits for the virus, Newsom said. They will first evaluate staff and passengers with influenza symptoms and perhaps others. The governor said they aim to get test results within hours.

Public health authorities have acquired the ship’s passenger list and are providing that data to public health departments across the state to track down the Californians aboard, about half of the 2,500 passengers, Newsom said. The CDC is contacting passengers outside of the state.

So far, three people from the Grand Princess February voyage to Mexico have tested positive for the virus, including the local resident being treated at an unknown Santa Rosa hospital. Two of the Marin County passengers have reported symptoms and are being evaluated as possible coronavirus cases, Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis said.

More test results of the ship’s passengers remain outstanding, said Christopher Braden, an epidemiologist at CDC and deputy director of the agency’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

Princess Cruises reported that one crew member who had worked on the Feb. 11 voyage from San Francisco had developed influenza-like symptoms and was taken off the ship in Hawaii but had tested negative for coronavirus.