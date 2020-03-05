Subscribe

House fire near Healdsburg displaces couple

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2020, 9:19PM
Updated 39 minutes ago

A married couple were displaced from their home outside of Healdsburg after a fire sparked in their garage Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District received reports of a blaze at a rural home, near the Healdsburg Municipal Airport, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Joe Stewart.

The couple who lived there were already safely out of the home when officials arrived.

The fire started in or around the garage before it spread up to the attic, Stewart said.

Firefighters were able to stop flames from burning into the main part of the home, and knocked down the blaze within about 40  minutes.

The garage was destroyed by the fire. The rest of the home suffered some smoke and water damage, so the couple will have to stay elsewhere until that can be repaired, Stewart said.

He estimated the blaze caused between $50,000 to $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Stewart said it doesn’t appear suspicious.

Firefighters from Healdsburg Fire Department, Cloverdale Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District, Dry Creek Rancheria Fire Department and Forestville Fire Protection District also helped tackle the blaze.

