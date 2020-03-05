Subscribe

Fire at Santa Rosa homeless camp spreads to nearby auto body shop

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2020, 8:39AM
A fire at a Santa Rosa homeless camp spread to an adjacent auto body shop early Thursday morning, causing approximately $400,000 in damages and an additional $50,000 in losses to the business.

The fire erupted sometimes before 1:18 a.m., when the Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple calls about a structure fire in the area of Frazier Avenue and Lotus Court, the department said in a news release.

The first firefighters arrived in about six minutes, where they found a homeless camp and surrounding landscaping ablaze. The flames had spread to the nearby garage of a single-story, metal building on Frazier Avenue that housed the auto body shop.

Firefighters called for additional resources to the fire and made their way into the building, where cars, several tools and other equipment were burning inside the garage, the department said. A search of the auto body shop determined no one was inside the closed business.

Fire crews, including five engines and a fire truck, contained the blaze in about 30 minutes. A survey of the auto shop’s garage found smoke, heat and fire damage. The shop’s office, located in the front of the building, also had smoke damage, the news release said.

The fire, which resulted in no injuries or deaths, was under investigation as of Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

