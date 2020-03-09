24 dos and don'ts to prevent coronavirus from spreading

After two confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, officials have declared a state of emergency.

But that doesn't mean it's time to panic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers the public's risk of contracting the virus as low.

"For most of the American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low," the CDC website reads. "People in communities where ongoing community spread with the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated, though still relatively low risk of exposure."

There are things that can help prevent the virus from spreading, such as washing your hands more frequently. Here are 20 dos and don'ts to help prevent the virus from spreading.