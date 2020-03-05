Subscribe

Sonoma County DA warns against coronavirus price gouging

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2020, 1:25PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Unscrupulous merchants should consider themselves warned.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Thursday that her office will be keeping a sharp eye out for any gougers taking advantage of the health emergency that’s been declared in the county, due to the coronavirus.

“California’s price gouging law prevents businesses from wrongfully profiteering on essential goods, supplies and services during an emergency,” said Ravitch. “I urge all businesses operating in and around Sonoma County to understand and comply with the law.”

California’s anti-price gouging statute, Penal Code Section 396, prohibits raising the price of many consumer goods and services by more than 10% after an emergency has been declared.

Sonoma County prosecutors brought charges against numerous entities following the October, 2017 wildfires, including landlords who illegally jacked up their rates, and the company Public Storage, which eventually paid $140,000 in penalties and costs for price-gouging violations.

Those who suspect they’ve been victims of price gouging are encouraged to file a complaint through the DA’s website at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/District-Attorney, or by calling (707) 565-5317.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine