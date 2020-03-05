Sonoma County DA warns against coronavirus price gouging

Unscrupulous merchants should consider themselves warned.

Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch announced Thursday that her office will be keeping a sharp eye out for any gougers taking advantage of the health emergency that’s been declared in the county, due to the coronavirus.

“California’s price gouging law prevents businesses from wrongfully profiteering on essential goods, supplies and services during an emergency,” said Ravitch. “I urge all businesses operating in and around Sonoma County to understand and comply with the law.”

California’s anti-price gouging statute, Penal Code Section 396, prohibits raising the price of many consumer goods and services by more than 10% after an emergency has been declared.

Sonoma County prosecutors brought charges against numerous entities following the October, 2017 wildfires, including landlords who illegally jacked up their rates, and the company Public Storage, which eventually paid $140,000 in penalties and costs for price-gouging violations.

Those who suspect they’ve been victims of price gouging are encouraged to file a complaint through the DA’s website at http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/District-Attorney, or by calling (707) 565-5317.

