Novato police arrest Petaluma, Richmond men on suspicion of selling marijuana at local school

Novato police arrested two men — one a Petaluma resident — on suspicion of selling marijuana to high school students Tuesday.

Diego Kane-Sorto, 19, of Petaluma and Miguel Moises Hernandez, 22, of Richmond were booked into Marin County Jail on multiple charges, including violating probation, conspiracy to commit a crime, loitering in a public place with intent to sell illegal drugs and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, said Novato Police Sgt. Trevor Hall.

While working at Novato High School on Tuesday, a police school resource officer learned that someone had been selling marijuana on campus, Hall said.

Investigators learned that two men had been conspiring to sell marijuana to local high school students, and eventually identified Kane-Sorto and Moises Hernandez as suspects, police said in a news release.

When officers searched Moises Hernandez’s Richmond home, they found more than 140 marijuana plants, packaging materials and other evidence of drug sales, police said. They also found ammunition at Moises Hernandez’s home, which he is prohibited from possessing, Hall said.

He was subsequently also booked on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Kane-Sorto is being held on $5,000 bail and Moises Hernandez is being held on $15,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.