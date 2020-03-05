Sutter Santa Rosa orders coronavirus quarantine for at least 30 hospital workers, union says

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital issued quarantine orders to at least 30 of its hospital workers who came in contact with a patient with coronavirus, according to the union representing most front-line hospital staff.

The employees were sent home Thursday, the same day Sonoma County public health officials announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus from a local resident seeking care at an undisclosed Santa Rosa hospital. This person contracted the infectious disease after taking a February cruise on Grand Princess from San Francisco to Mexico.

Sutter officials would not say if the patient who exposed the hospital workers to coronavirus was either of two cruise ship passengers who are local residents being treated in isolation at a Santa Rosa hospital, or a third passenger transferred in February to a local hospital from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

The quarantine order for 30 staff members appears to be the largest to be publicly reported in California, said Sean Wherley, spokesman with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

A Sutter spokeswoman said in a statement “the safety of our patients and employees” is top priority. The hospital continues to update protocols regarding coronavirus “in accordance with best practices established by federal, state and local authorities.”

The number of workers sent home could be higher since the union doesn’t represent doctors or nurse practitioners, he said. At least 10 health care workers were taken off the job Feb. 27 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View and Los Gatos. Another 10 workers from Kaiser Permanente in Roseville were isolated Wednesday. Two workers from Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles were quarantined Tuesday.

Wherley said he had no details about the circumstances of the quarantine in Santa Rosa.

“Hospital executives need to collaborate with employees to understand the circumstances: are there supplies in place? What’s the protocol?” Wherley said. “Workers need to be trained before a patient comes in.”

The union represents 365 workers at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.