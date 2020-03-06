At least 74,000 more ballots to be counted in Sonoma County, election official says

Sonoma County’s top election official, looking to prioritize accuracy over speed, doesn’t expect to update the vote tally from Tuesday’s primary election until Saturday, and possibly not until Monday.

Local election workers estimate they’ve received but not counted 67,650 mail ballots and have issued 6,800 provisional ballots, with more ballots potentially arriving in the mail Friday, said Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters. She previously said she expected to update results as early as Friday.

Election workers verified in-person votes before checking ballots that were mailed in as an extra step to ensure people didn’t vote twice, Proto said.

She cited factors including “a lot of confusion around this election” with no-party-preference voters and people who wanted to change votes after their first-choice candidates dropped out. No irregularities had been identified so far.

“That’s why we take so long,” she said, “is to make sure we process everything.”

More than 103,000 ballots have been counted and reported in the election results. With the additional ballots, voter turnout stands at about 64%, slightly less than Proto’s projected range of 65% to 70%.

It’s still too early to say where the additional 74,000 ballots originated in the county or what races those votes could affect, Proto said.

A handful of local races, including a sales tax increase for firefighting services and some local school bond questions, are too close to call until election officials report more results.

Election officials will work Friday and Saturday to continue processing and begin tallying outstanding ballots. They’ll also be doing a manual tally to ensure election computers are correctly reading paper ballots.

“We’re just trucking along, buckling down and trying to get the jobs done,” Proto said.

