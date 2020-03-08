Chris Smith: Singers from Santa Rosa’s Maria Carrillo High were set go, but the virus said no.

Tears came to this old guy as the just-now sadly disappointed teens in the jazz choir at Maria Carrillo High School sang for me — dreamily and a capella — Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is.”

It was Friday, not yet 8 a.m. The 10 seniors were on the east Santa Rosa campus with choral teacher extraordinaire Gail Bowers for the rehearsal that was supposed to be the final one before the international adventure for which the choir has practiced at great length and raised about $40,000.

The kids were set to perform at the annual, out-of-this-world spectacle of a fire festival outside the Santa Rosa sister city of Jeju, South Korea.

Every other year, the Maria Carrillo jazz choir joins with Santa Rosa dignitaries and sister city boosters who travel to Jeju. Only one current choir member, Sophie Carlton, made the trip in 2018. She has recounted to her fellow singers how fabulous the hosts and the performances and the Jeju Fire Festival and the explorations of the Hawaii-like island of Jeju were.

“It was probably the fondest memory I have of high school,” Carlton said Friday morning. The 2020 Jeju trip has been a major focus of her and her fellow singers for most of the past two years.

But South Korea, you surely know, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. Here recently the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation not only of the Maria Carrillo singers’ trip but of this year’s Jeju Fire Festival.

Choral director Bowers, well aware that this was most of her jazz singers’ one chance to travel and perform overseas while at Maria Carrillo, quickly devised Plan B.

The choir was set leave this Thursday on a choral festival cruise on a Carnival ship to sail from Long Beach to Ensenada, Mexico. Then, days ago, Santa Rosa Schools superintendent Diann Kitamura did what she felt she had to do amid the health crisis. She pulled the plug on the musical performance cruise.

...

YOU CAN IMAGINE how the 10 seniors and one junior in the MCHS jazz choir are doing about now.

“It just feels kind of frustrated and defeated,” member Adam Hammond said. “All these hopes that we built up over four years of high school just came crashing down.”

Keep in mind that the coronavirus isn’t the first large-scale crisis to hit the Class of 2020. There are choir members who lost their family homes to the 2017 firestorms and were impacted as well by the Kincade fire and the widespread precautionary electrical power outages.

And the 10 seniors in the jazz choir can’t help but worry that the current global health emergency might cause them and their commencement class far more grief than the cancellation of a trip to Jeju and a cruise to Mexico.

...

“OH MY GOSH, if we get school canceled we’re not going to graduate,” Anna Knebel said. There must be highschool and college seniors everywhere who share that concern.

As I spoke with the jazz choir kids who honored me with their candor and their moving rendition of “How Sweet It Is,” someone stepped into the rehearsal room. It was Katie Barr, principal of Maria Carrillo High.