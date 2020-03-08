Windsor residents, hospitality leaders spruce up Foothill Regional Park

Sonoma County Regional Parks volunteers help build and maintain trails in the parks throughout Sonoma County. To learn more, visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Learn/Support/Opportunities. John Ryan is the volunteer coordinator. They also accept donations. A Foothill Park-specific group is forming.

People4Parks Foundation is holiday season related. Volunteers help put out the wine barrels and install Christmas trees for the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in December. To volunteer, email people4parkswindsor@gmail.com.

Waste Less Windsor is an all-volunteer group of businesses, organizations and individuals with a focus on sustainability and zero waste being sent to the landfill. To volunteer, email wastelesswindsor@gmail.com.

Like in any other Wine Country community, tensions bubble up between the tourism industry and Windsor locals who perceive many of the town’s resources going to support an influx of interlopers. But sometimes everyone can agree on an investment that benefits everybody.

That’s what happened recently when the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, led by President and CEO Lorene Romero, teamed up with the town of Windsor, Sonoma County Tourism and Sonoma County Regional Parks to spruce up Foothill Regional Park, beloved by out-of-towners and locals alike.

The picturesque 211-acre park with 7 miles of trails, three ponds for fishing, oak woodlands and rolling hills at the foot of the Mayacamas Mountains suffered significant damage during the Kincade fire. Its trails served as natural firebreaks, and firefighters used the terrain to stage controlled burns, removing brush that could fuel the largest wildfire in Sonoma County history as it cut a path toward Windsor.

Shortly after the fire, Regional Parks officials estimated the Kincade fire burned roughly 95% of Foothill, though most of the damage was to brush, not trees.

“I love my job,” Romero said of the effort to bring together 72 people from the community to clean up Foothill, restore trails and remove seedlings from invasive species, particularly broom.

Romero touted what she calls Windsor’s brand of TLC — tourism, locals, commerce — that drives her to help create opportunities to serve the community.

While only 40 people signed up originally, once Romero hit her contacts and those of the chamber, as well as social media, that number expanded.

A group of tourism and hospitality employees from Sonoma County Tourism Cares, a part of Sonoma County Tourism, volunteered to help remove debris. Sonoma County Tourism Cares is a collaborative effort by the industry in conjunction with local stakeholders to hold volunteer workdays and events to ease tensions with the community.

Enthusiastic individuals from the broader community, a number of Certified Tourism Ambassadors, including Romero, and staff from companies including Rodney Strong Vineyards and the Wyndham WorldMark, gathered together to create three separate work crews.

“I liked that the members of the chamber (were) the group leading an outdoor cleanup and restoration of the regional park,” said Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge, noting that it’s not their usual venue. “Lorene is reaching to making connections and reaching out to the broader community.”

Romero, who has recently been working on a coronavirus workshop, has her fingers on the pulse of the Windsor community.

“It was a time to reclaim the park as our own, and a time of healing,” she said. The workday, Feb. 26, was a beautiful day, which helped assure the large turnout.

The work groups were broadly assigned three jobs. One crew focused on the removal of the invasive broom, the seedlings of which germinate after being exposed to fire. A second group worked on a hillside to obscure an informal trail that cropped up, leading to erosion and enticing people off established trails. They made the unofficial path “disappear.” The third unit patrolled the fence line between the nearby houses, turning up 981 golf balls that had been burned in the fire, in addition to other debris.

The park remains partially closed, though approximately 5 miles of trail are now open and wildflowers are starting to bloom.

“I love that they chose Foothill Park because it was the fire line in Windsor. If any park needed TLC from our local community agencies it was Foothill Park,” Fudge said.

Romero, who was honored as the 2019 Certified Tourism Ambassador, enjoys forming coalitions “to do a better good.”

“We can contribute more to society than we think we can,” Romero said. “We just need someone willing to work, to carry the shovel, by our side.”

She noted that she tries to lead by example and cites her recovery from substance abuse as a motivating factor.

“These agencies getting together help us all be aware of where we can volunteer our time,” Fudge said.