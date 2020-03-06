Subscribe

Katcho Achadjian, former California assemblyman, dies at 68

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 6, 2020, 9:13AM
Updated 12 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Katcho Achadjian, who represented California's Central Coast in the state Assembly for three terms, died Thursday, according to a news report.

His family confirmed Achadjian's death to KSBY-TV. The cause of death was not provided. He was 68.

Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, Achadjian came to the U.S. in 1971. He became a citizen about a decade later.

After earning a business administration degree from California Polytechnic State University, he purchased a small business that expanded into multiple stores and gas stations throughout San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo County voters elected Achadjian to the Board of Supervisors in 1998. He served on the board until his election to the Assembly in 2010.

Armen Martin, the chairman emeritus of the National Organization of Republican Armenians, remembered Achadjian as “the true immigrant story, and he did it not by excelling within the Armenian American community, he did it by excelling in his local community.”

Jordan Cunningham, who succeeded Achadjian as 35th District Assemblyman, called him a friend and a mentor.

“He was a true public servant and an American success story," Cunningham said in a statement. "Katcho leaves a legacy of devotion to community, energetic representation, and consensus-building."

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine