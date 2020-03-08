Celebration of the life of John Bribiescas of Schools Plus is March 21

A public celebration of the life of John Bribiescas is set for March 21 at a place he regarded as hallowed ground: Santa Rosa High School.

Bribiescas was the nearly life-long Sonoma County resident who graduated from Santa Rosa’s original high school in 1966 and returned to become an demanding and inspirational English teacher.

Cuts in school funding prompted him to co-found Schools Plus, a nonprofit that has raised more than $9 million to help sustain arts and sports and other programs and endeavors at Santa Rosa’s middle and high schools.

Bribiescas had lived with lung cancer for three years when he died Feb. 18. He was 71.

The celebration of his life is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. March 21 in the Santa Rosa High auditorium. A reception will follow at the Oddfellows Hall on Pacific Avenue.

The Bribiescas family suggests memorial contributions to Schools Plus at schoolsplus.org/donate/ or at Schools Plus, P.O. Box 14714, Santa Rosa 95402.