Clorox, Lysol, Purell products make EPA list of disinfectants that kill the coronavirus

The Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of cleaning and disinfecting products that protect against the coronavirus.

The virus is most likely to spread from person to person from close contact through respiratory droplets but can survive on hard surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's why using a product that can kill the virus is important.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release.

Clorox, Lysol and Purell products are included on the list, which you can find here.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the CDC recommends frequently cleaning hard surfaces such as doorknobs, toilets, light switches, tables and sinks.