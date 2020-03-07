A fun Grand Princess cruise, turns into painful nightmare for Sonoma County passengers

They returned to Sonoma County in late February from a cruise aboard the Grand Princess to Mexico’s white sand beaches, a seafaring journey with pageantry, white tablecloth dinners, Las Vegas-style shows and casino gambling.

Once home, the fun turned to sickness and ongoing worries they either had or still are contagious with coronavirus. They had coughs and colds. They had digestive problems. They had fevers. One woman said her lungs hurt terribly. Others returned healthy.

Suzi Schultz of Santa Rosa assumed the body aches and fever were a case of strep throat.

Even though she has fully recovered, Schultz, like a group of local residents who took that leisurely voyage Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 from San Francisco to Mexico, now view what they thought were common illnesses from a new, scarier perspective.

At least two hospitalized county residents and five people from Placer County who took this February Mexican cruise have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

When they disembarked the Grand Princess ship, it sailed on to Hawaii and has since become the site of a Northern California floating outbreak of the infectious disease that originated in China in January, and since has afflicted more than 101,000 people in at least 83 countries.

“By this time, you’d think they’d just test people,” Schultz said of the cruise passengers already home. “Clearly, if I had the same symptoms now that I had when I left the ship they would have tested right away.”

In the United States, 17 people have died from the virus, including a Placer County man — also a passenger on the Grand Princess February cruise — who this week became the first person in California to die from the infection.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s interim health officer, said as of Friday passengers from the February Grand Princess cruise have been off the ship for 14 days, a crucial threshold meaning they are unlikely to be infectious even if they were carriers of coronavirus. And passengers who were ill and recovered are unlikely to test positive for the virus, she said.

“At this time we do not have any evidence of community spread,” Mase said, trying to reassure an uneasy public the disease is not being transmitted throughout the county.

Mase said a county public health nurse has tried to contact each of the 78 local passengers who were on the recent Grand Princess voyage to Mexico and has either spoken with each by phone or left messages.

But some passengers said their calls to the public health department are going unanswered. Those who have spoken with public health representatives said it only raised more concerns about the local government’s ability to handle a growing outbreak.

“The first time that I called, somebody answered and said I was on the wrong cruise line and they gave me a second number to call,” Santa Rosa resident Jerry Anderson said. “That number had been disconnected.”

But Anderson, 78, was in fact on the Grand Princess the same time as the two Sonoma County residents with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and still hospitalized and seriously ill.