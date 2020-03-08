Bernie Sanders’ primary election win spanned much of Sonoma County

*Percentages rounded off; all but Sanders and Biden have withdrawn from the race

The top seven candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary election finished in the same order in both Sonoma County and statewide.*

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the fiery democratic socialist from Vermont, swept Sonoma County voting precincts from Cloverdale to Sonoma Valley on his way to a resounding Super Tuesday victory in California that confirmed the Democrat-rich county and state’s leftward lean.

Taking 30% of the local vote, Sanders topped former vice president Joe Biden by 10 points as the two captured half of Sonoma County’s nearly 70,000 presidential primary votes reported so far. The next three candidates — Michael Bloomberg with 17%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14% and Pete Buttigieg at 9% — won most of the remaining vote.

But Super Tuesday proved bittersweet for Sanders supporters like Theresa Pisani, a Camp Meeker artist, who said she voted for Bernie because his ideals aligned with hers on issues including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and forgiving college student debt.

“I liked the way he ran his campaign,” she said. “He didn’t badmouth people. He talked about what he wanted to do for us.”

The political downer was that Sanders won only three other states — Vermont, Utah and Colorado — while Biden captured the other 10 and emerged from Super Tuesday with 664 delegates, 91 more than Sanders. They are now the last two men standing in line for the Democratic nomination.

In California, Sanders topped Biden by about 9 points. His win in Sonoma County was his second — in 2016 he prevailed by less than 6,000 votes over Hillary Clinton, who claimed California.

Second place in the Golden State this time wouldn’t do for Sanders or his supporters.

“I was very proud that he won California,” Pisani said, at home among the redwoods along rural Bohemian Highway. “It was the only thing that kept me from being depressed the next day.”

She likely had plenty of company in a large precinct covering Occidental and Camp Meeker that gave Sanders 41% of the votes and only 14% to Biden. Statewide, Sanders had 34% and Biden 25%.

A lifelong voter, Pisani said her political awareness includes an indelible childhood memory of attending with her parents an impassioned speech by South Dakota Sen. George McGovern, who ran for president in 1972 on a campaign to end the Vietnam War, inspiring young people and backed by a host of celebrities including John Lennon, Jack Nicholson and Dionne Warwick.

McGovern lost 49 states to Richard Nixon in what was then the second largest landslide in history, an outcome Sanders critics often cite.

Ginny Matheson, a Sebastopol retiree and member of the political action group Indivisible Sonoma County, voted for Biden, who picked up endorsements before and after Super Tuesday from withdrawing candidates Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg.

“I think he has a good life experience,” Matheson said, noting that Biden had acquired “compassion for people” from the loss of his first wife and young daughter in a car crash and his son Beau, the former Delaware attorney general, to brain cancer.

Matheson said she likes some of Sanders’ policies, such as Medicare for All and student loan forgiveness, but doubts the contentious senator could deliver them.

Biden is the more moderate of the two Democrats and has a better chance of beating President Donald Trump, she said. Matheson decided on Biden after watching his 60 Minutes interview in October in which he called Trump “an idiot” for saying Russian election interference was a hoax.